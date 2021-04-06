South Africa

Man, woman from Timothy Valley gunned down in ‘targeted hit’

06 April 2021 - 09:51 By Devon Koen
Three people died in a hail of bullets in Storey Street, Perridgevale on Friday afternoon
Image: DEVON KOEN

Numerous spent bullet cartridges, blood trickling down the road and a shocked crowd of onlookers painted a grim picture where three people were gunned down in broad daylight outside a popular bus depot in the usually quiet neighbourhood of Perridgevale in Gqeberha at the weekend.

While police are still investigating the motive of the drive-by shooting, police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said on Monday it had definitely been a targeted hit on a man and woman from Timothy Valley moments before they bought bus tickets to Gauteng.

An innocent bystander died from multiple gunshot wounds when he was caught in the gunfire.

