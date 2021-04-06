SA signs deal for 20 million Pfizer Covid-19 doses

SA has signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc for 20 million dual-shot Covid-19 vaccine doses, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday, boosting plans to start mass vaccinations from April.

The deal is another fillip for the country worst hit by Covid-19 infections in Africa, as it adds to the 31 million single-shot doses from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) which the government approved last Thursday.

The first batch from Pfizer is expected to arrive late in April, deputy director-general at the department of health Anban Pillay told Reuters, but he did not comment on the price.

The government is buying the J&J vaccine for $10 (about R145) per dose.

After the Pfizer deal, the government will have enough to vaccinate roughly 41 million people out of its total population of 60 million.