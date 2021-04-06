Eight dead in KZN horror crash as overloaded car ignores stop street

The death toll in a horrific northern KwaZulu-Natal crash on Tuesday has risen to eight, after one of the six critically injured patients died in hospital.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that seven people were instantly killed and six others critically injured when a bakkie collided with a car on the R34 between Vryheid and Ulundi on Tuesday morning.

In a statement the provincial department of transport said initial investigations revealed that the driver of a Mazda 3 had failed to stop at a stop street before colliding head-on with a Ford Ranger.

“At about 11 this morning, a Ford Ranger carrying six occupants collided head-on with a Mazda 3 which was carrying seven occupants, claiming the lives of seven people at the scene of the accident. Six critically injured survivors were treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical attention.

“Tragically, the eighth victim died in hospital.

“According to preliminary investigations, it is alleged that the driver of the Mazda 3 failed to stop at a stop street. Though the exact cause of the accident is still being investigated, law enforcement authorities said reckless and negligent driving could not be ruled out.”