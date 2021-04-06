South Africa

Six-year-old boy dies at KZN beach

06 April 2021 - 09:47
A six-year-old boy died at La Mercy lagoon on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday. File photo.
A six-year-old boy died at La Mercy lagoon on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday. File photo.
Image: 123/alexzaitsev

A day at the beach ended in tragedy for a six-year-old boy who drowned at a KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach on Monday.

Quentin Power, National Sea Rescue Institute station commander, said emergency services responded to a report of a drowning at La Mercy lagoon around 3pm.

Power said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found bystanders performing CPR on a child on the shore.

“The child had reportedly been located lifeless in the water by bystanders who recovered the child to the shore where CPR commenced.”

Power said paramedics and lifeguards took over administering advanced life support.

“Despite extensive CPR efforts the child was sadly declared deceased.

“The body of the child was taken into the care of police and KZN government health forensic pathology services.

“Police have opened an inquest docket,” said Power.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

One dead, three missing after taxi swept away by river in KZN

One person drowned and three others are missing after the taxi they were traveling in was swept away while the vehicle crossed a low-lying bridge in ...
News
1 week ago

Search continues for Garden Route teen missing at sea

Police rescue divers are searching for a missing Herolds Bay teen after he was last seen having difficulty in the surf at the Gwaing River mouth in ...
News
6 days ago

Lawyer appointed to investigate drowning of two boys at construction site in Mamelodi

A senior counsel has been appointed to independently investigate the drowning of two young boys at a road construction site in Mamelodi, Tshwane, the ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  4. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X