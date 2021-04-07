South Africa

11-month-old boy survives Free State family massacre that claimed five lives

07 April 2021 - 17:53 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
An 11-month-old baby is one of the five survivors of a massacre that claimed five other family members. Stock photo.
An 11-month-old baby is one of the five survivors of a massacre that claimed five other family members. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

An 11-month-old baby has been hospitalised while four other children were left traumatised after a brutal family massacre claimed five lives at the weekend.

The incident happened in the QwaQwa village of Namahadi, in the Free State, on Sunday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo, officers were alerted to the harrowing incident around 3am. Upon arrival at the first house, they found Moliehi Thoabala, 38, with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

“Her husband Safolo Mofokeng, 36, was found burnt in the house,” Mbambo told TimesLIVE.

Police then proceeded to a second house, which is within walking distance to the first. There they discovered the burnt bodies of Relebohile Lemeko, 48, and her two children, Masabata Lemeko, 25, and Tatolo Lemeko, 22.

"[Lemeko's] 11-month-old grandson was allegedly hit with a knobkerrie on the nose and was hospitalised”.

Four other children also survived the attack unharmed. They reported the incident to a another relative.

Mbombo said while the children were in the house at the time of the attack, she was unable to confirm if they witnessed the incident.

The motive for the murders is unknown and a case of murder, arson and attempted murder has been opened. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Night of terror for KZN family whose son was killed by Mozambican rebels

Fears mount for the safety of SA citizens and expats ambushed while trying to flee insurgents who attacked the northern Mozambique tourist town of ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | ‘You wouldn’t do that to a dog’: Gruesome Eldos double murder leaves community reeling

The bodies of Vusimusi Nhlanhla Mathebula and Franklin Peterson were found tied with wire and wrapped in plastic and blankets in the main bedroom of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  3. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  4. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  5. #GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X