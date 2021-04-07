11-month-old boy survives Free State family massacre that claimed five lives

An 11-month-old baby has been hospitalised while four other children were left traumatised after a brutal family massacre claimed five lives at the weekend.

The incident happened in the QwaQwa village of Namahadi, in the Free State, on Sunday.

According to provincial police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo, officers were alerted to the harrowing incident around 3am. Upon arrival at the first house, they found Moliehi Thoabala, 38, with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

“Her husband Safolo Mofokeng, 36, was found burnt in the house,” Mbambo told TimesLIVE.

Police then proceeded to a second house, which is within walking distance to the first. There they discovered the burnt bodies of Relebohile Lemeko, 48, and her two children, Masabata Lemeko, 25, and Tatolo Lemeko, 22.

"[Lemeko's] 11-month-old grandson was allegedly hit with a knobkerrie on the nose and was hospitalised”.

Four other children also survived the attack unharmed. They reported the incident to a another relative.

Mbombo said while the children were in the house at the time of the attack, she was unable to confirm if they witnessed the incident.

The motive for the murders is unknown and a case of murder, arson and attempted murder has been opened. No arrests have been made.

TimesLIVE