South Africa

Big business alliance’s plan to vaccinate 7 million people by June

Joins government for massive rollout

07 April 2021 - 10:30 By Isaac Mahlangu and Lindile Sifile
Employees at an Aspen Pharmacare factory manufacturing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Gqeberha.
Image: Werner Hills

At least seven million South Africans will be inoculated by the end of June, according to a new Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan developed by an alliance of big business. 

The plan, which has been awaiting the delivery of doses nearly a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said 31 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be produced at an Aspen manufacturing facility in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, aims to vaccinate 200,000 people a day.

Business for South Africa (B4SA), a pact made up of big SA businesses assisting the government with the vaccine rollout, said as many as 50,000 people could be inoculated at one site.

