City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb

The City of Johannesburg’s displaced unit within the social development department is assessing the situation and trying to see how they can accommodate people who were this week evicted from a private property in Dunkeld West, Johannesburg.

This is according to local ward councillor Martin Williams, who said he will visit the evicted people with city officials later on Wednesday.

“The city is checking the number of beds they have at their facility in Wembley and will offer the displaced people accommodation there if they agree,” Williams said.

He said he would visit them later on Wednesday together with city officials to make sure those who need assistance with accommodation are assisted.

Williams said most of the occupants were reported to be Lesotho nationals.