COVID-19 UPDATES | Ivermectin for Covid-19: Compound may be made up on prescription from doctors

April 07 2021 - 09:00
Australia calls for release of 3.1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses if EU not blocking exports
Australia said on Wednesday it will ask the European Union (EU) to release more than three million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, testing the claim that Brussels is not blocking shipments as the country struggles to vaccinate its population.
On Tuesday the EU denied blocking vaccine shipments to Australia, which has fallen dramatically behind in its scheduled vaccination programme.
The EU said it was not responsible for AstraZeneca’s failure to uphold commitments to other countries. AstraZeneca did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Wednesday.
April 07 2021 - 08:42
All American adults eligible for Covid-19 vaccine by April 19, says Biden
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday moved up the Covid-19 vaccine eligibility target for all American adults to April 19, but warned that with new variants spreading “we’re still in a life and death race” with the coronavirus.
Biden directed states to widen the vaccine eligibility to people 18 or older by April 19, two weeks earlier than the May 1 deadline he announced previously. No Covid-19 vaccine is authorised yet for children under 16, though testing is under way.
Most US states had already said they would open vaccines to all adults by the new target date.
April 07 2021 - 08:17
Ivermectin for Covid-19: Compound may be made up on prescription from doctors
Ivermectin may now be used in SA for the treatment of Covid-19. That is the upshot of a settlement agreement, made an order of court, in four applications against the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).
In terms of the agreement, the anti-parasitic drug can now be “compounded” and prescribed legally for the treatment of specific patients.
Doctors no longer have to use the “compassionate use” programme, initiated by Sahpra earlier this year, in which doctors had to apply through the authority’s Section 2 “compassionate use” programme (for unregistered medicines) for permission to use the drug to prevent and treat Covid-19.