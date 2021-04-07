COVID-19 UPDATES | Ivermectin for Covid-19: Compound may be made up on prescription from doctors

April 07 2021 - 09:00

Australia calls for release of 3.1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses if EU not blocking exports

Australia said on Wednesday it will ask the European Union (EU) to release more than three million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, testing the claim that Brussels is not blocking shipments as the country struggles to vaccinate its population.

On Tuesday the EU denied blocking vaccine shipments to Australia, which has fallen dramatically behind in its scheduled vaccination programme.

The EU said it was not responsible for AstraZeneca’s failure to uphold commitments to other countries. AstraZeneca did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Wednesday.