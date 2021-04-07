Durban murder convicts on the run after escaping custody

The police are on the hunt for two dangerous murder convicts who overpowered a court orderly at the Durban high court on Wednesday and escaped from custody.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Mboniseni Shozi, 40, and Thobani Shozi, 26, had on Wednesday been convicted on five counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

“They were convicted before lunch and were supposed to reappear at 2pm for a remand date for sentencing. When the court orderly went to the cells to escort the accused back into court, they managed to overpower the orderly and escape.”

Mbele said both men, who are not related but share the same surname, had committed the crimes in Mariannhill, west of Durban, in October 2017.

She appealed to the public not to attempt to apprehend the escapees but to contact police.

“A warrant of arrest was issued by the court for both escapees. Anyone with information of their whereabouts is requested to contact Det Sgt Mhlongo on 084-089-2407, Sgt Mzimela on 082-458-5297, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”

TimesLIVE