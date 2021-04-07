South Africa

Durban murder convicts on the run after escaping custody

07 April 2021 - 13:41
Mboniseni Shozi (right) and Thobani Shozi (left) were convicted on five counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition before escaping from custody at the Durban high court on Wednesday.
Mboniseni Shozi (right) and Thobani Shozi (left) were convicted on five counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition before escaping from custody at the Durban high court on Wednesday.
Image: SAPS

The police are on the hunt for two dangerous murder convicts who overpowered a court orderly at the Durban high court on Wednesday and escaped from custody.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Mboniseni Shozi, 40, and Thobani Shozi, 26, had on Wednesday been convicted on five counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

“They were convicted before lunch and were supposed to reappear at 2pm for a remand date for sentencing. When the court orderly went to the cells to escort the accused back into court, they managed to overpower the orderly and escape.” 

Mbele said both men, who are not related but share the same surname, had committed the crimes in Mariannhill, west of Durban, in October 2017.

She appealed to the public not to attempt to apprehend the escapees but to contact police.

“A warrant of arrest was issued by the court for both escapees. Anyone with information of their whereabouts is requested to contact Det Sgt Mhlongo on 084-089-2407, Sgt Mzimela on 082-458-5297, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police arrest unlicensed Gauteng tavern owner after angry patrons attack two cops and burn police van

Police arrested the owner of a tavern in Muldersdrift on the West Rand on Saturday for trading without a licence and for selling booze after the 11pm ...
News
3 days ago

Two dangerous prisoners escape from custody

A manhunt has been launched for two dangerous prisoners who escaped from custody in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, police said.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  3. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  4. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  5. #GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X