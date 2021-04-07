South Africa

Environment department investigates hyena shooting

Allegations there was no intention to dart animal at Gqeberha predator park

07 April 2021 - 11:14 By Guy Rogers
The male brown hyena that was killed in the Seaview Predator Park.
Image: Supplied

The Eastern Cape environment department will investigate an incident in which a protected brown hyena was shot dead in the Seaview Predator Park, outside Gqeberha.

The animal was shot on March 29 when, according to park management, it charged a staff member.

The incident followed a week of drama in which a pair of brown hyenas escaped from their electrified enclosure and pictures of one surfaced on social media after it was spotted in the nearby suburb of Clarendon Marine.

Eastern Cape department of economic affairs, environment and tourism regional environment manager Jeff Govender said the investigation would be undertaken by compliance and biodiversity officials from the department.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

