South Africa

Free State woman fighting for her life after 'man she rejected' slashed her throat

07 April 2021 - 16:05 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
A man appeared in the Ficksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday, where he was charged with attempted murder, rape and robbery. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

A Free State woman is fighting for her life after her refusal to date a man resulted in her throat being slashed.

The harrowing incident occurred early last week in Kleinste farm, Rosendal, as the woman was making her way home.

According to Free State police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo, the suspect allegedly made advances towards the woman and when she refused he became angry. He is accused of dragging her to a nearby bush, where he allegedly raped her.

“He then slashed her throat and left her for dead,” said Mbambo.

The man also robbed her of her cellphones, which were found in his possession when he was arrested.

Mbambo told TimesLIVE that despite her serious injuries, the woman managed to “crawl until a passer-by saw her and assisted her”.

“Though the victim was unable to talk, she was able to write down details of the incident and give a clear description of the alleged perpetrator before being referred to hospital for treatment,” she said.

The suspect was traced and arrested at De Hoop farm.

According to Mbambo, he later confirmed in police custody that he had asked the woman out but she had turned him down.

He appeared in the Ficksburg magistrate's court on Tuesday, where he was charged with attempted murder, rape and robbery.

The case was postponed to April 21 for further investigation and a possible bail application.

TimesLIVE

