Helen Zille’s new book hits #1 on Amazon for pre-release sales

“Just to let you know my book hit that Amazon spot although it is only on pre-order. It is going to be released online and in book stores on April 26. Thanks to all who put in pre-orders already,” she said in a separate post.

Last month Zille said the book, among other things, focuses on why America’s culture wars will “destroy” SA and what people can do about it.

“I have really enjoyed writing it and I think it will be an important contributor to this debate,” she said.

Zille told her followers she was self-publishing it “to keep the costs as low as possible”.

“ Taking it for layout next week, and then printing and distribution. It all depends on how long this takes,” she said.

Zille first teased about the book last month when Twitter users noticed she had taken a break from the popular app which has seen her tweet herself into hot water several times.

Zille has previously released Political Power and Poverty: An Examination of the Role and Effect of Influx Control in South Africa (1984, Building Policy Skills in South Africa: A Resource Document on Policy Analysis (1995) and Not Without a Fight (2016).