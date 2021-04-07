Ivermectin for Covid-19: Compound may be made up on prescription from doctors

Ivermectin may now be used in SA for the treatment of Covid-19. That is the upshot of a settlement agreement, made an order of court, in four applications against the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

In terms of the agreement, the anti-parasitic drug can now be “compounded” and prescribed legally for the treatment of specific patients.

Doctors no longer have to use the “compassionate use” programme, initiated by Sahpra earlier this year, in which doctors had to apply through the authority’s Section 2 “compassionate use” programme (for unregistered medicines) for permission to use the drug to prevent and treat Covid-19.

According to the order, signed off by Pretoria High Court judge Cassim Sardiwalla, Sahpra has to report back to the court every three months, detailing any developments in the use and availability of the drug.