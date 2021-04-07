South Africa

Jeffrey the wandering baboon captured in Joburg and relocated to Polokwane

07 April 2021 - 14:55
Jeffrey's short sojourn in the city is over and he is back in more familiar territory. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Nico Smit

The male baboon that has been on the loose in Johannesburg, named Jeffrey, has been recaptured and released into the mountains in Polokwane.

The baboon had been spotted wandering around parts of the city over the past week. There was a sighting of him crossing Ontdekkers Road near Florida Veterinary Hospital and another on the roof of Life Flora Clinic in Roodepoort.

Founder of Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) Cora Bailey said the baboon was captured on Friday.

“We were able to trap him on Good Friday in the Helderkruin area in Roodepoort. We took him to a rehabilitation facility in Limpopo,” Bailey said.

He was kept at the facility for a few days to interact with other animals.

“He has now been released in the mountains,” Bailey said.

TimesLIVE

