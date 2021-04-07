Limpopo health MEC withdraws new rosters indefinitely

Last week, health workers — mostly doctors — protested against the new roster system the province wanted to introduce, but Ramathuba told TimesLIVE the system would not affect doctors.

The health MEC said none of the hospitals in the province had implemented the new rosters. She said the province had wanted to pilot the new roster system in an effort to regulate overtime claimed by workers.

“People claimed for overtime before they could work their 40 hours,” Ramathuba said.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) provincial manager in Limpopo, John Teffo, said the health workers were against the new system because it was going to affect them negatively in many ways.

He said the decision could have been taken much earlier if the department was willing to listen to workers’ concerns.

Teffo said it was sad that it took threats about striking and picketing for the employer to suspend the roster.

“Employees were put under tremendous pressure and even threatened with dismissal if they were not prepared to comply with impractical rosters that were in contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

“Employees were even accused of manipulating the overtime system and looting from the employer when they were sacrificing personal and family time to serve the people of Limpopo. The department was unable to fill vacancies owing to budgetary constraints, which resulted in employees also having to cover the work of those who left the department, but instead of being appreciated they were insulted and labelled as thieves,” Teffo said.