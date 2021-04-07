Malnourished South Africans may be hit hardest by third wave, warns Operation Hunger

Millions of malnourished South Africans may suffer severe illness if a third wave of Covid-19 infections hits SA because of their weaker immune systems.

This is according to Operation Hunger, which on World Health Day observed on Wednesday voiced its concern about SA’s nutritional resilience.

Sandy Bukula, interim CEO of Operation Hunger, told TimesLIVE: “While we are awaiting the outcome of the projected figures from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification for January-March 2021, about 11.8 million people, or 20% of the population, are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity.

“Of these, approximately two million (4%) are expected to be in emergency and 9.6 million (16%) are already in crisis.”

Bukula said the statistics clearly indicated a need for urgent action to reduce food gaps.

“The need for more equitable, resilient and sustainable food and health systems has never been more urgent as a means to address food insecurity in SA, especially during the pandemic.