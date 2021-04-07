Probe ordered into claim that pupils were fed rotten food at Durban school

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has ordered an investigation into a claim that pupils at a Durban school have been fed rotten food through the school nutrition programme.

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said Mshengu requested the director of the programme in the province to look into the allegation regarding food provided at the Eziphembeleni school.

“Should this be confirmed, we will not hesitate to take drastic action against the service provider,” said Mahlambi.

Last year the department announced that it would set aside R50m for 300 mobile kitchens to ensure that food for marginalised children was prepared in a safe environment.

TimesLIVE