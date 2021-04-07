South Africa

Probe ordered into claim that pupils were fed rotten food at Durban school

07 April 2021 - 15:49
The KZN education department has ordered an investigation into an allegation that rotten food was served to pupils at a Durban school. File image.
The KZN education department has ordered an investigation into an allegation that rotten food was served to pupils at a Durban school. File image.
Image: 123RF/VITEE THUMB

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has ordered an investigation into a claim that pupils at a Durban school have been fed rotten food through the school nutrition programme.

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said Mshengu requested the director of the programme in the province to look into the allegation regarding food provided at the Eziphembeleni school.

“Should this be confirmed, we will not hesitate to take drastic action against the service provider,” said Mahlambi.

Last year the department announced that it would set aside R50m for 300 mobile kitchens to ensure that food for marginalised children was prepared in a safe environment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Malnourished South Africans may be hit hardest by third wave, warns Operation Hunger

Millions of malnourished South Africans may suffer severe illness if a third wave of Covid-19 infections hits SA because of their weaker immune ...
News
5 hours ago

'Our poor are hungrier than they have ever been': SA's food insecurity crisis

Non-governmental organisations running feeding programmes find themselves under increasing pressure to help thousands stave off hunger.
News
1 day ago

Education MEC awaits lab results after school pupils come down with ‘food poisoning’

Pupils who consumed food during break on Tuesday complained about stomach pains and upset stomachs.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  3. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  4. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  5. #GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X