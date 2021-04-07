South Africa

Receptionist dead, doctor critical after gunmen rob Pretoria medical facility

07 April 2021 - 22:21
One person was killed and two injured when a gunman opened fire at a Pretoria doctor's rooms after an unknown number of robbers stormed the office, demanding cash.
Image: 123RF/krisonealphotography

A shooting at a doctor’s rooms in Mabopane, Pretoria, left a receptionist dead and a doctor and another employee critically injured Netcare 911 said.

The incident took place on Wednesday about 4.30pm, Netcare 911 said.

“Reports allege that an unknown number of armed suspects stormed a doctor's rooms, demanding cash. A shooting ensued and an adult female receptionist was shot, sadly sustaining fatal injuries,” said spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

A second adult female, believed to be an assistant in the doctor's rooms, sustained serious injuries after being shot. She was treated on scene by advanced life support paramedics.

“The doctor, an adult male, had also been shot and was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle from where he was airlifted by Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance to a specialist facility.

“Circumstances leading up to the incident will be investigated by the relevant authorities,” said Herbst.

TimesLIVE

