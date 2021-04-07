Service delivery in North West deteriorating ‘quicker than government can intervene’: AfriForum

AfriForum’s audit of the state of North West municipalities has revealed service delivery is deteriorating in the province.

“Municipal service delivery in the North West is deteriorating quicker than the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) and treasury can intervene. The province has been put under administration over the past few years and this can only show what type of deliveries there are within the province,” said AfriForum’s strategic advisor for community affairs, Dr Eugene Brink.

Brink was speaking at the launch of the organisation’s audit on the quality of life and service delivery in the province.

The organisation also launched its centre for local government which will conduct research on municipal governance and serve as a watchdog and source of information.

It will also find ways to “salvage” service delivery in municipalities, Brink said.

AfriForum said the aim of the municipal audit was to measure the quality of life and level of service delivery in the country’s municipal areas.

“Municipalities are the level of government closest to people and provide many of the important services people depend on to survive and thrive, for example water and electricity provision and road maintenance,” the organisation said.

“The additional aim of our audit is to provide an overall picture of municipalities, thereby continuously focusing attention on the state of affairs within these municipalities and their residents.”