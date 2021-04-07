SIU to probe Ters payments, housing and entrepreneur awards deals

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed three proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP), the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the eThekwini metropolitan municipality — and to recover any losses suffered by the state.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on Wednesday said the proclamations authorised the unit to unleash all its legislative powers to subpoena bank statements and cellphone records, search and seize evidence, and interrogate witnesses under oath in a quest to hold those responsible to account for their actions.

“The SIU will use Proclamation R7 of 2021 to investigate the allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of Gauteng Enterprise Propeller, an agency of the Gauteng provincial government. The SIU investigation will focus on the procurement or contracting of goods and payments made in relation to tender number GEP02/MRK- Township Entrepreneur Awards, which took place during 2017,” he said.

“The SIU will also investigate the project management services for the Pitching Booster Initiative that took place in Sedibeng in 2018.

“The investigation will cover transactions that took place between January 1 2017 and April 1 2021, and transactions that either took place before January 2017 or after April 1 2021 but relevant to and connected with the same persons, entities or contracts being investigated.”