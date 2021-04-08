South Africa

12 million illegal cigarettes to be shredded on Friday

08 April 2021 - 13:11 By TimesLIVE
Illegal cigarettes seized in various operations are set to be destroyed this week. File image.
Image: File / SAPS

Various government departments fighting against illegal imports and exports will destroy 12 million illegal cigarettes with a market value of about R18m on Friday, says the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

The cigarettes will be shredded at the State Warehouse in Cape Town.

The waste will then be transferred via a conveyor belt to special trucks and removed under supervision to a secured landfill site, Sars said in a statement.

The illegal cigarettes were seized in various operations, including the confiscation of a 40-foot container smuggled into the country and falsely declared as another commodity.

“The clampdown on illicit imports and exports is a major focus of government under the auspices of the inter-agency working group on illicit trade, which consists of several government departments and agencies,” the revenue service said. The group focuses on illegal clothing, textiles, footwear, leather, infrastructure sold as scrap metal, and second-hand motor vehicles,” Sars said.

