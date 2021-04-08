South Africa

1,300 new Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

08 April 2021 - 22:53 By TimesLIVE
There have been 1,554,975 total Covid-19 infections and 53,173 fatalities recorded across SA to date.
Image: 123RF.COM

SA recorded 1,366 new Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

This means there have been 1,554,975 total infections and 53,173 fatalities recorded across the country. The new cases came from 35,874 tests at a positivity rate of 3.8%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 30 were in the North West, 11 were in the Free State, eight were in Gauteng, five were in both the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga, two were in KwaZulu-Natal and one was in the Eastern Cape. There were no deaths recorded in the Western Cape and Limpopo in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize also reported that 1,480,632 recoveries had been recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 95%.

“The number of health-care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 283,629 as reported at 6.30pm,” Mkhize said.

TimesLIVE

