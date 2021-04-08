South Africa

Bheki Cele wants to net the 'big fish' extortionists in Western Cape

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
08 April 2021 - 16:01
Police minister Bheki Cele warned extortion syndicates that "the big fish" were in his crosshairs during a briefing in Cape Town on Thursday.
Police minister Bheki Cele warned extortion syndicates that "the big fish" were in his crosshairs during a briefing in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Police minister Bheki Cele warned extortion syndicates that "the big fish" were in his crosshairs during a briefing in Cape Town on Thursday. 

Cele was giving an update on the work done by the Western Cape extortion steering committee.

He said since January 2020, 105 extortion cases had been opened and 67 cases were still under investigation. A total of 106 people linked to extortion cases had been arrested and charged, while seven individuals were out on bail.

The committee is made up of national and provincial government representatives, the police, the City of Cape Town and businesses. It was established in September 2020 as a response to concerns raised by private individuals and businesses about being coerced into paying so-called "protection fees".

“The extortion looked like it was an elite crime problem as mainly nightclubs and bars were being targeted, but actually the extortionists were also going to townships like Khayelitsha to get percentages of rentals from the poorest of the poor,” said Cele.

“During lockdown the nightclubs were shut down, so the extortionists were going for eateries, restaurants and anyone they could intimate to get money from.

“But I’m very impressed in the way the committee worked together for the better of the province. I believe we will squash out extortionists with our unity.”

Asked if he believed the police were arresting the brains behind the rackets, he said: “We have arrested the foot soldiers but we are getting into the big fish now.”

Cele said cases were now intelligence-driven, which yielded better results.

On Wednesday a parade was held which saw Cele unveil 200 new police members for the province. The group included analysts and specialists who would join the fight against extortionists.

“If we are seen to be successful in arresting more extortionists, more people will come forward to report intimidation and extortion," said Cele.

The minister added that some police officers working with extortionists and gangsters had been arrested.

“We are urging all those who are forced by people to pay protection money to contact the police on 021-466-0011.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Bheki Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 more cops are coming for them

Minister of police Bheki Cele addressed 200 SAPS officers in Cape Town on Wednesday as they prepared to go on operations over the coming weeks.
News
1 day ago

Seventeenth person arrested in Cape Town 'nightclub turf war' saga

A seventeenth person alleged to have wrought terror as part of Cape Town’s nightclub turf war appeared in court on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Are Cape cops colluding with extortionists? Murder points to it

A shopkeeper was killed after numerous attempts to report a case at the police station but with no follow-up
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa
  3. 'Her head was completely chopped off': Boyfriend regrets brutal murder South Africa
  4. #GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill South Africa
  5. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X