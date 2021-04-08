Bheki Cele wants to net the 'big fish' extortionists in Western Cape

Police minister Bheki Cele warned extortion syndicates that "the big fish" were in his crosshairs during a briefing in Cape Town on Thursday.

Cele was giving an update on the work done by the Western Cape extortion steering committee.

He said since January 2020, 105 extortion cases had been opened and 67 cases were still under investigation. A total of 106 people linked to extortion cases had been arrested and charged, while seven individuals were out on bail.

The committee is made up of national and provincial government representatives, the police, the City of Cape Town and businesses. It was established in September 2020 as a response to concerns raised by private individuals and businesses about being coerced into paying so-called "protection fees".