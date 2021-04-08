COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India reports record 126,789 new Covid-19 cases

April 08 2021 - 08:16

Much-loved Gqeberha doctor dies after Covid-linked lung transplant

One of the first Covid-19 patients to receive a lung transplant in SA has died.

Much-loved Gqeberha anaesthetist Dr Michiel Botha underwent the ground-breaking surgery in February.

Johannesburg’s Mbali Mbatha, 27, was the other patient to undergo the surgery and left the hospital in March with her baby daughter.