COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India reports record 126,789 new Covid-19 cases

08 April 2021 - 07:06 By TimesLIVE
A picture taken with a drone shows people carrying the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for the burial at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 7 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

April 08 2021 - 08:16

Much-loved Gqeberha doctor dies after Covid-linked lung transplant

One of the first Covid-19 patients to receive a lung transplant in SA has died.

Much-loved Gqeberha anaesthetist Dr Michiel Botha underwent the ground-breaking surgery in February.

Johannesburg’s Mbali Mbatha, 27, was the other patient to undergo the surgery and left the hospital in March with her baby daughter.

April 08 2021 - 07:50

Brazil detects first case of SA variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in SA, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the world's worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for burials.

Scientists warned on Wednesday that yet another new variant could be emerging in Brazil's inland city of Belo Horizonte.

April 08 2021 - 07:00

India reports record 126,789 new Covid-19 cases

India reported a record-high 126,789 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Thursday, with much of the country struggling to contain a second surge in coronavirus infections.

Deaths rose by 685, taking the tally to 166,862, the data showed.

India's overall caseload reached 12.9 million, the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

-REUTERS

