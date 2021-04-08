Data shows that booze bans don't work, says drinks industry

SA’s drinks industry wants the government to reconsider future alcohol bans on the grounds that bans do not work but instead put livelihoods at risk.

The industry’s call comes in the wake of new data published on Thursday that claims there is no evidence the alcohol bans implemented during lockdown worked to reduce the number of trauma admissions to hospitals or that they curbed the spread of Covid-19.

“You have to be extremely careful making the claim for causality,” said independent data expert Ian McGorian who, along with Prof Mike Murray from the University of KwaZulu-Natal School of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, conducted the analysis.

“You don’t look at one thing.”

The research, funded by global drinks manufacturer Distell, found that while trauma cases in SA under lockdown dropped 60%, this was more likely due to curfews and mobility restrictions.