Durban man accused of homophobic hate crime to make a bid for bail

08 April 2021 - 11:35
Sphamandla Khoza was allegedly killed in a homophobic hate crime in Ntuzuma, Durban last week
Image: via Facebook

The man accused of murdering Durban call centre agent Sphamandla Khoza in a suspected homophobic attack will make a bid for bail on April 16.

Thando Mgenge, 25, made a brief appearance in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Thursday, while Khoza's family, including his father Emmanuel Nkosinathi, waited outside the courtroom to hear if his bail application would go ahead.

Mgenge sat with his head bowed and only spoke to his lawyer during his short court appearance.

He handed himself over to the police last Tuesday, after Khoza's body was found in a ditch near his Ntuzuma home a day earlier.

Khoza, 34, had been stabbed multiple times.

His family believe he was killed because of his sexual orientation.

Nkosinathi told TimesLIVE that the family “only want justice to be served”.

Mgenge will be held at the Ntuzuma police station cells until his bail application.

TimesLIVE

