South Africa

Eskom's coal supply deal corrupt, says NUM

Power utility denies signing new contract with Australian company sold to Seriti

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
08 April 2021 - 11:18
Power supplier Eskom has submitted several requests on the contract to the Treasury. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is at loggerheads with Eskom over a proposal by the power utility to extend a coal supply contract with an Australian company without going to tender.

The union last week filed an affidavit at the Sandton police station alleging corruption that could run into billions of rand in the process of trying to extend the coal supply contract with South32, which is being sold to SA company Seriti Resources.

The union's acting secretary, William Mabapa, said the proposal by Eskom to extend its coal supply contract without tendering was akin to how the Gupta family had controversially acquired a Mpumalanga coal mine with the help of the utility at the height of state capture.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

