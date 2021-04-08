Much-loved Gqeberha doctor dies after Covid-linked lung transplant

Friends, family and colleagues in the medical fraternity described him as a man loved by everyone and who stood for women in everything he did.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, Botha worked at various hospitals across the city.

Born in Cape Town, he spent most of his life in Gqeberha and attended Grey junior and high schools.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a friend and colleague of 21 years, nursing sister Dawn Scheepers, said: “He was so popular and he had a nickname for everyone.

“He was a devout Christian and has moved on to a better place.

“He was loved by all in the workplace and treated everyone equally.”

Scheepers said in his free time, Botha enjoyed farming cows and took his dog for a walk every morning before work.