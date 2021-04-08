South Africa

Nkandla policeman killed, another critically injured in shoot-out

08 April 2021 - 16:38
Nkandla policeman Const Happy Sipho Dladla was killed during a shoot-out on Wednesday night. Another policeman is fighting for his life in hospital and a suspect is under police guard in hospital. A second suspect has been arrested. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Two men have been arrested after a shoot-out which claimed the life of a KwaZulu-Natal policeman and left another fighting for his life in hospital on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said on Thursday that Const Happy Sipho Dladla, 36, was shot dead after officers from Nkandla SAPS acted on intelligence about a man who was in unlawful possession of a firearm at Vimbimbobo.

“As the police officers approached the suspect's homestead, they were met by a hail of bullets emanating from the house and a shoot-out ensued. Two police officers were injured and were taken to hospital. Const Dladla, 36, later died in hospital of his injuries.”

Naicker said the injured officer, who is a critical condition, was robbed of his pistol before the perpetrators fled into the darkness.

“Various police units, neighbouring police stations and the Hawks worked tirelessly throughout the night to trace the suspects involved in the attack. A 34-year-old was placed under arrest on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery after he was found hiding in a neighbouring homestead.”

The man, who had also been injured in the shoot-out, was found with the officer's stolen pistol. He was taken to hospital where he is under police guard.

“A second suspect, aged 40, was later arrested after an exhaustive operation and will appear in court soon.”

KZN provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dladla.

“We are proud of him as he died doing what he loved, protecting his community,” he said.

TimesLIVE

