Raiding baboon euthanised in Cape Town

Frequent raids by a baboon on homes in Cape Town’s southern peninsula came to an end after he was euthanised on Thursday.

It was the end of a journey for the baboon, which left his Plateau Road troop and went on to lead a splinter group of baboons into an urban area.

No manner of deterrence could bring the baboon to change his ways.

The baboon left the Plateau Road troop, situated in a less populated part of the southern peninsula, in December 2018 and joined the Smitswinkel Bay troop.

The city said in a statement that he started raiding occupied and unoccupied houses in Murdoch Valley in Simon’s Town and beyond.

“Between October 1 2020 and February 28 2021, the male baboon entered the urban area on more than 40 occasions, and in February 2021 alone he entered houses on more than 10 occasions while residents were inside,” the city said in a statement.

“A splinter group of females and juveniles from the Smitswinkel Bay troop started following the male baboon into the urban area over the past several weeks. This behaviour put the whole splinter group in danger as well.”