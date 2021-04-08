South Africa

Richard Mdluli wants taxpayers to foot his legal bills for corruption case

It's his latest delaying tactic, says NPA

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
08 April 2021 - 11:20
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli wants the SAPS to pay for his legal costs.
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli wants you, the taxpayer, to foot the legal bill for his corruption case in which he is accused of gross abuse of the secret service account.

Mdluli, who was granted a month by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this week to finish his application for funding, said he wants the SA Police Service (SAPS) to pay for his legal costs as the criminal act he allegedly committed happened while he was employed there.

Mdluli and his two co-accused and former colleagues, Heine Barnard and Solomon Lazarus, are facing multiple charges of corruption, fraud, theft and defeating the ends of justice, related to alleged gross abuse of the secret service account.

