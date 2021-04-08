South Africa

Some of those evicted from Bompas Road property ask to be reunited with families

08 April 2021 - 13:52
The City of Joburg's social development department says some of the people who were evicted from a property in Bompas Road have asked to be reunited with their families.
The City of Joburg's social development department says some of the people who were evicted from a property in Bompas Road have asked to be reunited with their families.
Image: ALON SKUY

Some of the people who were evicted from a private property on Bompas Road in Dunkeld West, Johannesburg, have used their homeless situation as an opportunity to reunite with their families.

In a statement, the City of Johannesburg’s social development department said it would assist with the relocation of some of the people who asked to be taken to Orange Farm and Palm Ridge to be reunited with their families.

The city is also placing some of the people in shelters, but others have already pointed that they do not wish to be placed in shelters. According to the city, this is not the first refusal by the same group of people. Previous attempts to relocate them were rejected, it said.

“The city is in discussion with the provincial government and other key stakeholders to find a solution. However, the city’s comprehensive strategy to assist the homeless will continue to include shelter placement, community reintegration and family reunification,” the city said in a statement.

It said it may need to call in the department of home affairs to assist with the undocumented people found on the site.

On Tuesday, an estimated 50 people were evicted after they illegally occupied a private property in the plush northern suburb. The owner, who is believed to be overseas, had obtained an eviction order from the courts. 

“The city had previously received numerous complaints from residents about noise pollution and waste pollution that was accumulating on the property and the use of a fire hydrant for general water usage,” the city said in a statement.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb

An estimated 50 people were evicted after they illegally occupied a private property in Dunkeld.
News
1 day ago

‘Rogue’ tenants become neighbours from hell

The hijacking of  houses in Johannesburg’s middle-and upper-class suburbs has cost the owners millions of rand and hit property prices in certain ...
News
3 months ago

'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked houses

What was once a multimillion-rand luxury home in Joburg’s plush northern suburbs is now nothing more than a depot for wastepickers.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa
  3. 'Her head was completely chopped off': Boyfriend regrets brutal murder South Africa
  4. #GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill South Africa
  5. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes

Related articles

  1. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa
  2. ‘Rogue’ tenants become neighbours from hell News
  3. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
X