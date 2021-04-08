State Security Agency employee in court for theft, fraud and forgery

A State Security Agency (SSA) employee has appeared in court on various charges, including theft, fraud and forgery amounting to R1.1m.

Thuso Leonard Oesi, 39, appeared briefly in the specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Thursday.

His case was postponed to May 17 for disclosure of the docket and for him to give instructions to his lawyer.

Oesi, who worked in the IT department at the agency, is facing 28 charges.

He is the second SSA employee to appear in court in less than a month.

Kgaogelo Bopape, 52, who was a secretary at the agency, appeared at the same court on March 25. Her case was postponed to August 30 for a pretrial hearing. She is out on bail of R5,000.

