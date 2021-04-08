Truth or dare prank leads to alleged rape

The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped when a game of truth or dare spiralled out of control has recalled how her daughter broke down as she told her how she had been abused by one of her friends.

The teenager was allegedly raped when she was dared to strip naked while playing the game at her friend's house in Boksburg, on the East Rand, in February.

Const Justice Ramaube confirmed that a case of rape was opened and that investigations were ongoing.

“I can confirm that the case took place on February 27, but the victim opened a case on March 27. The perpetrator has not been arrested as investigations are still under way,” Ramaube said.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.