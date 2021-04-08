South Africa

Truth or dare prank leads to alleged rape

Teen allegedly attacked after she was dared to strip

08 April 2021 - 10:51 By Tankiso Makhetha
The teenager was allegedly raped after she was dared to strip naked while playing a game at her friend's house in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, in February. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The mother of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped when a game of truth or dare spiralled out of control has recalled how her daughter broke down as she told her how she had been abused by one of her friends.

The teenager was allegedly raped when she was dared to strip naked while playing the game at her friend's house in Boksburg, on the East Rand, in February.

Const Justice Ramaube confirmed that a case of rape was opened and that investigations were ongoing.

“I can confirm that the case took place on February 27, but the victim opened a case on March 27. The perpetrator has not been arrested as investigations are still under way,” Ramaube said.

