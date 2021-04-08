Victims of KZN horror crash identified as family loses six members
Six of the 10 people who died on Tuesday in a horror crash along the R34 in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal, have been identified by the department of transport.
The victims, who included two toddlers, were all relatives of the Mhlongo family.
Siduduzo Xulu, 27, Nsindiso Xulu, 25, Nomvelo Buthelezi, 20, Mlamuli Zungu, 26, Nqobani Manyoni, 5, Sinovuyo Sibisi, 3, and 23-year-old Samukelisiwe Simelane — the family's nanny — died when the driver of the Mazda 3 they were travelling in allegedly failed to stop at a stop street before colliding head-on with a Ford Ranger.
On Thursday MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni visited the families of the deceased in the KwaNongoma area to offer help with funeral arrangements.
Nkonyeni said there were no appropriate words to express condolences to the Mhlongo family.
“It is a very difficult moment for this family. Nevertheless, we have identified challenges in the road where this accident has happened. As the department of transport we are going to be intervening with regards to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again in that particular road.”
She said the department was worried about the number of road deaths in the province, which had recorded 47 over the Easter weekend.
“We are partnering a number of stakeholders, like SA Breweries ... so that they may also continue with their programme in partnership with us in educating those who have become consumers of alcohol. As much as we can't say they may not drink, they should stop drinking and driving.
“We have also partnered with another very crucial stakeholder, Santaco [the SA National Taxi Council], who are focusing on ensuring public transportation, especially the taxis, are safe on our roads.”
The accident occurred shortly after 11am on Tuesday. The Ford Ranger, carrying six occupants, collided head-on with a Mazda 3 which was carrying seven occupants, claiming the lives of seven people at the scene of the accident.
Six critically injured survivors were treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to hospital, where three more people succumbed to their injuries.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.