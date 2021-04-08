South Africa

Victims of KZN horror crash identified as family loses six members

08 April 2021 - 16:15
Six of the 10 people who were killed when this Mazda 3 collided with a bakkie on the R34 in Vryheid on Tuesday were related.
Six of the 10 people who were killed when this Mazda 3 collided with a bakkie on the R34 in Vryheid on Tuesday were related.
Image: Supplied

Six of the 10 people who died on Tuesday in a horror crash along the R34 in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal, have been identified by the department of transport.

The victims, who included two toddlers, were all relatives of the Mhlongo family.

Siduduzo Xulu, 27, Nsindiso Xulu, 25, Nomvelo Buthelezi, 20, Mlamuli Zungu, 26, Nqobani Manyoni, 5, Sinovuyo Sibisi, 3, and 23-year-old Samukelisiwe Simelane — the family's nanny — died when the driver of the Mazda 3 they were travelling in allegedly failed to stop at a stop street before colliding head-on with a Ford Ranger.

On Thursday MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni visited the families of the deceased in the KwaNongoma area to offer help with funeral arrangements.

Nkonyeni said there were no appropriate words to express condolences to the Mhlongo family.

“It is a very difficult moment for this family. Nevertheless, we have identified challenges in the road where this accident has happened. As the department of transport we are going to be intervening with regards to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again in that particular road.”

She said the department was worried about the number of road deaths in the province, which had recorded 47 over the Easter weekend.

“We are partnering a number of stakeholders, like SA Breweries ... so that they may also continue with their programme in partnership with us in educating those who have become consumers of alcohol. As much as we can't say they may not drink, they should stop drinking and driving.

“We have also partnered with another very crucial stakeholder, Santaco [the SA National Taxi Council], who are focusing on ensuring public transportation, especially the taxis, are safe on our roads.” 

The accident occurred shortly after 11am on Tuesday. The Ford Ranger, carrying six occupants, collided head-on with a Mazda 3 which was carrying seven occupants, claiming the lives of seven people at the scene of the accident.

Six critically injured survivors were treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to hospital, where three more people succumbed to their injuries.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eight dead in KZN horror crash as overloaded car ignores stop street

The death toll in a horrific northern KwaZulu-Natal crash on Tuesday has risen to eight, after one of the six critically injured patients died in ...
News
2 days ago

Driver 'flees' deadly KZN car crash

The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that claimed three lives allegedly fled the scene on the N2, north of Durban, on Easter Sunday.
News
3 days ago

Nearly 50 killed on KZN roads since start of Easter weekend

Forty-seven people have been killed in crashes on KwaZulu-Natal roads since the start of the Easter weekend, the provincial transport department said ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  2. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa
  3. 'Her head was completely chopped off': Boyfriend regrets brutal murder South Africa
  4. #GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill South Africa
  5. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
X