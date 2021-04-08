Victims of KZN horror crash identified as family loses six members

Six of the 10 people who died on Tuesday in a horror crash along the R34 in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal, have been identified by the department of transport.

The victims, who included two toddlers, were all relatives of the Mhlongo family.

Siduduzo Xulu, 27, Nsindiso Xulu, 25, Nomvelo Buthelezi, 20, Mlamuli Zungu, 26, Nqobani Manyoni, 5, Sinovuyo Sibisi, 3, and 23-year-old Samukelisiwe Simelane — the family's nanny — died when the driver of the Mazda 3 they were travelling in allegedly failed to stop at a stop street before colliding head-on with a Ford Ranger.

On Thursday MEC for transport, community safety and liaison Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni visited the families of the deceased in the KwaNongoma area to offer help with funeral arrangements.

Nkonyeni said there were no appropriate words to express condolences to the Mhlongo family.

“It is a very difficult moment for this family. Nevertheless, we have identified challenges in the road where this accident has happened. As the department of transport we are going to be intervening with regards to ensure that such a tragedy does not happen again in that particular road.”