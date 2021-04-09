All Mpumalanga nature reserves closed over labour disputes

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) has halted all its operations because of ongoing labour dispute protests.

The agency has had to close its nature reserves throughout the province after the strike, led by Nehawu, over the past two days.

“We have tried through [the] labour management forum to engage the leadership of Nehawu on their concerns, however they have continued to refuse to engage to find an amicable solution. The engagement would allow both parties to reach a consensus and further ensure that we urgently resume operations at all our offices and nature reserves.

“The negative impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was slowly beginning to be addressed and this has the unfortunate negative effect to the positive development we were beginning to notice,” said Johannes Nobunga, CEO of the agency.

He said the reopening of their nature reserves was a priority as it would afford tourists an opportunity to continue with their planned trips.

This follows the dispute over the placement of employees into the new organigram, particularly employees acting in manager positions.

“They demand that these be placed in the acting positions instead of their normal positions. They also want the filling of the recently advertised senior management positions to be halted in favour of the placement.

“The management of the MTPA stands firm that these senior management positions are critical and will afford all staff members, even those in acting capacity, a fair opportunity to apply and be absorbed permanently within the new organigram,” he added.