Bushiri takes time out to mourn daughter's death: 'We'll minister healing more than ever before'

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has thanked his followers for their support after the death of his daughter Israella in March.

Bushiri said the eight-year-old had been battling a lung infection in ICU in the lead-up to her death. The Malawian government said she required a bone marrow donation.

In a Facebook post the embattled church leader said he had taken time off by the lake with his family.

“Thank you all for praying and standing with us during this healing time. We believe in God who heals the broken-hearted. I must say, it was very refreshing experiencing the divine nature of God ministering to us with its blazing scenery.”