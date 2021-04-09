South Africa

Bushiri takes time out to mourn daughter's death: 'We'll minister healing more than ever before'

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
09 April 2021 - 06:55
The couple said they will continue preaching after the death of their daughter.
Image: Prophet Bushiri/Facebook

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has thanked his followers for their support after the death of his daughter Israella in March.

Bushiri said the eight-year-old had been battling a lung infection in ICU in the lead-up to her death. The Malawian government said she required a bone marrow donation.

In a Facebook post the embattled church leader said he had taken time off by the lake with his family.

“Thank you all for praying and standing with us during this healing time. We believe in God who heals the broken-hearted. I must say, it was very refreshing experiencing the divine nature of God ministering to us with its blazing scenery.”

The couple took time out to be together as a family.
Image: Prophet Bushiri/Facebook

He said he would continue ministering despite the loss to his family.

“We will bounce back stronger than ever. We will preach like never before. We will minister healing more than we’ve ever before.”

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled SA after being released on R200,000 bail. The couple and their co-accused — Landiwe Ntlokwana, Willah Mudolo and his wife Zethu — face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged R100m investment scheme.

The SA government applied for the Bushiris' extradition in December.

The couple claim they fear for their lives in SA.

