City of Joburg back to square one as fire and rescue vehicle tender is set aside

The City of Johannesburg has assured residents that it will move swiftly to procure fire and rescue vehicles - of which there are a shortage - in a legal, transparent and competitive manner.

The high court in Johannesburg this week set aside a tender worth more than R500m awarded to TFM Industries to supply the city with 92 fire and rescue vehicles.

The city, with 5.5 million people spread over 1,645km², has to turn to neighbouring metros for fire-fighting assistance.

Under former mayor Herman Mashaba, the city paid R172m towards fire and rescue vehicles that were not delivered.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said: “The judgment now opens way for the city to undertake a legal and competitive process in line with s217 of the constitution for the procurement of fire and rescue vehicles to meet the current requirements and mitigate the risk now suffered by residents.”

Ndamase said the order stemmed from a high court judgment handed down in June 2020 which declared the tender process to procure a fire fighting fleet, and the decision to award the tender, as unlawful and constitutionally invalid.