COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil registers record 4,249 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

April 08 2021 - 10:28

Sahpra CEO says two more Covid-19 vaccine applications are under review

Two more Covid-19 vaccines are now under review by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Speaking on SAfm on Friday, CEO of the regulatory authority Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said they were reviewing the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines.

She did not indicate when they would make a decision on whether to approve the two vaccines for use in SA.