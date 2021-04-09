COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil registers record 4,249 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours
April 08 2021 - 10:28
Sahpra CEO says two more Covid-19 vaccine applications are under review
Two more Covid-19 vaccines are now under review by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).
Speaking on SAfm on Friday, CEO of the regulatory authority Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said they were reviewing the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines.
She did not indicate when they would make a decision on whether to approve the two vaccines for use in SA.
April 08 2021 - 07:21
Brazil registers record 4,249 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours
Brazil recorded a daily record 4,249 deaths from COVID-19 as well as 86,652 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.
Brazil has registered more than 13 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 345,025, according to ministry data.
-REUTERS