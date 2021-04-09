Cyril and the soft-shoe shuffle, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has no hope of rescuing SA from the state capture swamp unless he tidies up the scrapyard of his own political home, writes Piet Croucamp in today’s new issue of Vrye Weekblad.

There is a quite understandable but unwise fixation in white Pretoria and the media with the process of decapturing the state under Cyril Ramaphosa. In fact, the appointment of a new management team at the National Prosecution Agency (NPA) and the cleanup operation at state-owned enterprises like Eskom were low-hanging fruits for the buffalo farmer.

Considerably more impressive is the way in which he has recharted the historical and codified power relations inside Luthuli House. His soft-shoe shuffle at headquarters is a truer indication of the power he currently holds.

Two presidents have since the Polokwane Conference had to vacate their positions prematurely, with both escorted out of office by Luthuli House’s top six. In both cases, Gwede Mantashe was at the centre of the mutiny, and if Ramaphosa doesn’t rise to the occasion over the next two years, the struggling cattle farmer from Elliot will be back on the scene.

