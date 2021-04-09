South Africa

Road Accident Fund runs to court to avoid financial 'implosion'

Fund 'is experiencing severe financial difficulties that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic', CEO Collins Letsoalo tells high court

09 April 2021 - 15:55
The Road Accident Fund has made an "extraordinary" application to the high court. Stock photo.
The Road Accident Fund has made an "extraordinary" application to the high court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has slipped into deep financial trouble.

The organisation bared its “imminent implosion” in a high court application to suspend all writs of execution granted against it, as well as settlements it has already reached with claimants — be it court orders or settlements — for a period of 180 days.

In the application lodged in the high court in Pretoria, the RAF said this would enable it to pay the oldest claims first.

The RAF’s CEO, Collins Letsoalo, told the court that the fund “is experiencing severe financial difficulties that have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The fund “undertook to use its best endeavours to pay all claims based on court orders already granted or settlements already reached older than 180 days, on or before April 30 2021”.  

Rise of nearly R1 per litre will send fuel prices to record highs in April: AA

The Automobile Association says it expects a further hefty hike in fuel prices in April, with 95 ULP heading into record territory next Wednesday.
Motoring
1 week ago

The RAF cited 23 respondents, including the Legal Practice Council, Absa and various law firms. The Pretoria Attorneys Association and the General Council of the Bar joined the litigation as friends of the court. Some of the personal injury lawyers fiercely challenged the application.

The court granted the order on Friday.

“All writs of execution and attachments against the applicant based on court orders already granted or settlements already reached in terms of the Road Accident Fund Act ... are suspended until April 30 2021,” the judgment reads.

The court ordered the RAF to pay all claims on court orders already granted and settlements which it has already reached with claimants which are “older than 180 days as from the date of the court order or date of the settlement reached, on or before April 30”.

This is provided that RAF has been “notified by any attorneys who represent claimants that have such claims that are older than 180 days of the existence of such claims”.

“All writs of execution and warrants of attachment against [RAF] based on court orders already granted or settlements already reached ... which are not older than 180 days as from the date of the court order or date of the settlement reached, are suspended from May 1 until September 12 ,” the court ruled.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Widow arrested more than a decade after ‘fraudulent’ R514,000 RAF claim

She allegedly never spent the money on her stepchildren's needs but rather for her personal use.
News
3 weeks ago

AA urges Mboweni not to increase fuel levies

As it has done in previous years, the Automobile Association (AA) is again urging the minister of finance, Tito Mboweni, not to increase fuel levies ...
Motoring
1 month ago

RAF justice: do lawyers care about court chaos or is it all about their back pockets?

Private lawyers are all set to appeal the insolvent RAF’s decision to bring litigation in-house
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa
  3. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa
  4. 'Her head was completely chopped off': Boyfriend regrets brutal murder South Africa
  5. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X