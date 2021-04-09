Sahpra CEO says two more Covid-19 vaccine applications are under review

Two more Covid-19 vaccines are now under review by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Speaking on SAfm on Friday, CEO of the regulatory authority Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said they were reviewing the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines.

She did not indicate when they would make a decision on whether to approve the two vaccines for use in SA.

“The time it takes us to approve or not depends on the quality of data we receive from the applicants, and the key question is about the availability of data around efficacy on the 501Y.V2 variant. Even if it is lab data, we would still be able to use it,” she said.

Semete-Makokotlela said the two reviews were being done through their emergency evaluation procedure, used to approve the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.