South Africa

Sahpra CEO says two more Covid-19 vaccine applications are under review

09 April 2021 - 10:28

Two more Covid-19 vaccines are now under review by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Speaking on SAfm on Friday, CEO of the regulatory authority Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said they were reviewing the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines.

She did not indicate when they would make a decision on whether to approve the two vaccines for use in SA.

“The time it takes us to approve or not depends on the quality of data we receive from the applicants, and the key question is about the availability of data around efficacy on the 501Y.V2 variant. Even if it is lab data, we would still be able to use it,” she said.

Semete-Makokotlela said the two reviews were being done through their emergency evaluation procedure, used to approve the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

She said all hands were on deck to ensure a speedy review of the vaccines, but emphasised they had to strike a balance between being responsive to the pandemic and making decisions based on scientific evidence.

Regarding the Sinopharm vaccine from China used by other African countries like Zimbabwe, Semete-Makokotlela said the regulator had not received an application from the manufacturer.

She said they did engage with the manufacturer during pre-submission meetings. They had told them what the regulator’s requirements would be and had not heard from them since.

“There is very little we can do as they haven’t submitted in the country,” she said.

As SA prepares to roll out vaccines to more groups of people, the Sahpra CEO said the current vaccine approvals would be applicable to all groups of people meant to receive them, be it the elderly or those living with comorbidities. The only exclusion remained for pregnant women as there was little data available on the efficacy and risks involved.

Semete-Makokotlela said there was an application for a clinical trial to be conducted on children under 18 years.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Vaccine passport and AstraZeneca refund: Key points from Zweli Mkhize’s briefing

Health minister Zweli Mkhize updated the nation on the vaccine rollout in a media briefing on Thursday. Mkhize said he is confident that South Africa ...
News
4 hours ago

Zweli Mkhize confident SA will achieve Covid-19 herd immunity ‘within a year’

Health minister says government believes it will achieve target of vaccinating about 250,000 to 270,000 citizens a day
Politics
16 hours ago

Serum Institute of India has refunded SA for undelivered AstraZeneca doses: Zweli Mkhize

The Serum Institute of India has fully refunded SA for 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine which had not yet been delivered, health ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa
  3. City steps in to accommodate people evicted from plush Johannesburg suburb South Africa
  4. 'Her head was completely chopped off': Boyfriend regrets brutal murder South Africa
  5. Receptionist dead, doctor critical after gunmen rob Pretoria medical facility South Africa

Latest Videos

Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA
From 'distracted' high school kid, to profitable clothing customiser in two ...
X