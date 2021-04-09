South Africa

WATCH | Injured patients assaulted in ambulance after car crash in Durban

09 April 2021 - 11:32

Some of the people injured in a road accident were allegedly dragged out of an ambulance and assaulted by others involved in the crash.

A three-vehicle collision in a Durban suburb ended in a violent attack when some of the injured were allegedly dragged out of an ambulance and assaulted by others involved in the crash.

Footage of the mayhem in Newlands West on Wednesday afternoon was shared on social media.

In the video, men can be seen assaulting and swearing at each other while a woman  screams in the background.

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson told TimesLIVE that KwaZulu-Natal VIP paramedics arrived on the scene at about 1.45pm to find three vehicles involved in a collision.

“They were assisting one of the parties involved in the accident when another party became violent and hostile. They started assaulting the paramedics and pulling the patients who were involved in the accident out of the ambulance to assault them.

“Paramedics then called for police and private security officers to assist them. Metro police were already dispatched to the accident. VIP sent their Swat team to assist our medics. They arrived on the scene and calmed the situation.

“Paramedics were able to treat and transport three patients to a nearby hospital. They suffered injuries from the assault and the collision,” said Jamieson.

One paramedic suffered minor injuries.

TimesLIVE

