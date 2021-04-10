COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | China's Covid-19 vaccine output to hit 3bn by year-end - official

April 10 2021 - 19:12

China's Covid-19 vaccine output to hit 3bn by year-end - official

China's will likely have produced 3bn doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the year, a National Health Commission official said on Saturday.

Zheng Zhongwei, who also heads a team coordinating the country's Covid-19 vaccine development projects, made the comment during an industry event in the city of Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province.

"In the second half of this year, we are fully capable of meeting our own demand," Zheng said. Though manufacturers are rapidly expanding production capacity, it is unclear if output has risen as fast. Production tripled from February 1 through late March to 5m doses a day, the government said its most recent update.

Reuters