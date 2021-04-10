Dr Sindi dies aged 45 after two-month fight for life in hospital

The family of popular Johannesburg doctor and DJ Sindi van Zyl announced her death on Saturday.

The former Kaya FM presenter, who had been in hospital since February after being diagnosed with Covid-19, was unable to celebrate her 45th birthday a week ago.

The family statement said: "The Van Zyl family humbly thank everyone who stood together with them recently to help raise funds for Sindi’s hospital bill, in addition to the national outpour of prayer, love and support for her.

"Sadly she passed away on Saturday morning April 10 in Johannesburg whilst in hospital.

"Affectionately known by her friends and family, she was a great doctor true friend and sister. Her love for family, friends, work and community is well known.