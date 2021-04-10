South Africa

‘Dr Sindi was love’: Torrent of tributes after radio personality's death

10 April 2021 - 17:08 By TimesLIVE
Dr Sindi's death led to an outpouring of tributes on April 10 2021.
Image: Twitter/Thami Ngubeni

Tributes flowed rapidly on Saturday after the family of Dr Sindi van Zyl said she had died two months after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The former Kaya FM presenter died in a Johannesburg hospital a week after her 45th birthday, leaving her husband Marinus and children Nandi and Manie.

Here are some of the tributes that appeared on Twitter shortly after Kaya FM confirmed the presenter's death.

