South Africa

Kimberley man arrested for possession of illicit booze worth R10m

10 April 2021 - 11:17
A Northern Cape man has been arrested for possession of illicit alcohol worth R10m.
Image: 123RF/Vladislavs Gorniks

A Northern Cape man has been bust with R10m worth of illicit alcohol.

The 50-year-old also had R170,000 confiscated by police after he allegedly tried to bribe a cop during a raid on his premises in Kimberley on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Mashay Gamieldien said the raid, in Southnay Street in Douglas, was a joint operation with the SA Liquor Board.

“When searching the premises, the owner wilfully directed the police to a storeroom where they discovered a huge amount of illicit alcohol,” said Gamieldien.

“While busy with investigations, the owner offered one of the members R170,000 cash to turn a blind eye. The cash was counted and amounted to R170,000, and was seized as evidence.”

Gamieldien said the man was arrested “and charged for possession of illicit alcohol and bribing a police official, and will soon appear in the Douglas magistrate’s court”.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Henriette de Waal commended the team and praised the officer who refused the bribe.

“This is a clear indication that members will not be swayed or manipulated to commit corruption,” said De Waal.

TimesLIVE

