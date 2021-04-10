South Africa

Lawyer bust for 'cashing in on files stolen from ex-employer'

10 April 2021 - 09:47
The Hawks have arrested an Mthatha lawyer for allegedly stealing work files from his employer.
The Hawks have arrested an Mthatha lawyer for allegedly stealing work files from his employer.
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

The Hawks have swooped on a Mthatha lawyer for allegedly stealing civil claim files from his former employer and using them to claim more than R290,000 from the state attorney’s office.

Xolani Polo, 52, was arrested on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation.

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela, Polo did his articles at Mbangeleli Attorneys, where he was allocated civil claim files.  

“He allegedly stole the files that were allocated to him during the time he did his articles,” said Mgolodela.

“On October 25 2016, Polo presented the files at the state attorney’s office as his own when submitting claims to the value of R296,113.14 which were successfully paid.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks in Mthatha for investigation, resulting in his arrest. He made a brief appearance at Mthatha Regional Court where he was released on a R5,000 bail.”

Polo will be back in court on May 31.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Prominent Road Accident Fund lawyer on R80,000 bail after arrest in hotel

Prominent Eastern Cape lawyer Zuko Nonxuba, who has been involved in a number of medico-legal and Road Accident Fund cases, has been released on ...
News
2 years ago

Controversial Eastern Cape lawyer nabbed for alleged RAF fraud

One of the Eastern Cape's most controversial lawyers - who has been involved in a number of medico-legal and Road Accident Fund cases - has been ...
News
2 years ago

Lawyer sentenced for pocketing car crash victim's money

Durban’s Specialised Commercial Crime Court has convicted and sentenced a lawyer for defrauding his company’s trust account.
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. 'It was a misunderstanding': Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill South Africa
  2. SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg South Africa
  3. Yoh, petrol's gone up - but you can save on fuel if you follow these tips news
  4. Receptionist dead, doctor critical after gunmen rob Pretoria medical facility South Africa
  5. Cyril and the soft-shoe shuffle, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X