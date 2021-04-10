Two UCT academics clinch coveted Google research scholarships

Two University of Cape Town (UCT) academics have become the institution’s first recipients of Google's research scholar programme.

Associate professor Amir Patel and Dr Mohohlo Tsoeu — from UCT’s electrical engineering department and its new African Robotics Unit — are also the only Africans in the programme’s 2021 cohort.

The programme supports early-career researchers working in fields relevant to the search engine giant, providing “unrestricted gifts to support research at institutions and focused on funding world-class research”.

The recipients must be in computer science-related fields to be eligible for the award.

Patel has been awarded a scholarship in the “machine perception” category and Tsoeu in the “natural language processing” category.