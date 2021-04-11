South Africa

Man arrested for alleged rape of his 79-year-old grandmother

11 April 2021 - 17:53
A 37-year old man will appear in court for the alleged rape of his 79-year old grandmother at her home on Sunday
Image: Olga Yastremka/123rf

A man is expected to appear in court after the alleged rape of his 79-year-old grandmother on Sunday in Thabong, Free State.

The 37-year-old allegedly threatened the granny after the rape.

Police spokesperson, Brig Motantsi Makhele said the grandson had previously lived with the woman. However, she claimed that her grandson left the home, leaving her alone for a month and she didn't know where he had been living during this time.

“On Sunday, April 11 2021, at about 2.30am, he arrived home and raped her. He threatened to kill her if she notified anyone about the incident. As a result of injuries sustained during the ordeal, the elderly woman was admitted at Bongani Hospital,” said Makhele.

He said the suspect is being detained and will appear in court on a charge of rape.

The acting provincial commissioner of police in the Free State, Maj-Gen Solly Lesia appealed to people to take care of the elderly in their communities.

“It is shocking to learn about this act by someone close to the victim. The arrest of the perpetrator will ensure that he has his day in court,” said Lesia.

TimesLIVE

